South Fulton mayor arrested on multiple charges, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau faces multiple charges, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Atlanta News First.

Mayor kamau faces criminal trespass and burglary in the first degree charges.

#Breaking: Criminal Trespass and Burglary in the First Degree are the charges South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau faces, according Fulton Co Sheriff’s inmate online database search @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Yj2aqOmCWT — Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) July 8, 2023

The city released a statement regarding the investigation saying:

The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

Atlanta News First has learned that District-6 Natasha Williams is currently the acting mayor.

An earlier version of this story included a photo that incorrectly identified the mayor of South Fulton.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.