South Fulton mayor arrested on multiple charges, sheriff’s office says

Photo of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
Photo of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau faces multiple charges, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Atlanta News First.

Mayor kamau faces criminal trespass and burglary in the first degree charges.

The city released a statement regarding the investigation saying:

Atlanta News First has learned that District-6 Natasha Williams is currently the acting mayor.

An earlier version of this story included a photo that incorrectly identified the mayor of South Fulton.

