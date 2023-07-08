First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s summer, so we are dealing with the typical pattern of heat, humidity, and PM showers and storms. Precipitation chances should taper off as we go into the late evening with dry conditions tonight. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday’s weather will be impacted by a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere, so better opportunities for pop-up showers and thunderstorms are expected. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms on Sunday with the main threats remaining gusty winds and flash flooding. Temperatures for the day will remain hot and humid as highs try to climb toward the low to mid-90s and overnight temperatures fall into the 70s. A new trough that is associated with a frontal system will arrive Sunday night into Monday. This system will keep those elevated chances for showers and storms plus the severe threat will continue into Monday. I think the biggest impact will be on temperatures for Monday as highs are set to only reach the upper 80s.

For the rest of the week, the front will stall out leaving us in an unsettled weather pattern for Tuesday. As the front moves on Wednesday, we are back to the heat, humidity, and PM showers and storm combo that we are so used to. Highs will remain in the low to mid-90s and lows in the 70s for the rest of the week.

