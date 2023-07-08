Ask the Expert
Contractor: Albany building collapses after thieves steal door

No one was hurt after thieves reportedly broke in to get recycled material.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A building collapsed after thieves snatched a door to try to get strap metal, a recycling material, according to contractors of the building.

The Church Street and Broad Avenue building was in the process of being demolished in an area near downtown Albany.

First responders were on the scene when the building collapsed on Friday after the door handle came off.

First responders say no one was hurt, however, one of the general contractors responsible for demolishing the building says he sees this type of activity all the time.

“And then today, when I got a call and came, I noticed that they had snatched another door, and this time, they snatched the wall down trying to get the recyclable material out of it,” said Rickey Shipp, a general contractor.

Currently, the contractors are still cleaning up the area, but the road is still blocked off.

