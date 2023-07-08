Albany woman feels hopeful after FDA fully approves Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hope is something that is sometimes hard to come by when loved ones are impacted by dementia or Alzheimer’s.

But one woman in Albany says she’s the most hopeful she’s been in a while.

Shonda Bell cares for both of her parents who have Alzheimer’s and is passionate about advocating for families impacted by the disease.

”I am a caregiver for both my mom and dad,” Bell said. “My dad still lives in their home with support from me and another caregiver. And my mom lives in the home with me. I’m still a full-time school teacher so I have to have someone watch her while I’m at work. The rest of the time it’s on me. It’s me who’s doing the caring.”

On Thursday, the FDA fully approved the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, amid concerns about its safety, cost and accessibility.

Leqembi targets a type of protein in the brain called beta-amyloid, long thought by scientists to be one of the leading causes of the disease.

“I’m not really sure why it took them so long but I knew I had to do all that I could to help move that process along,” Bell said.

The move marks the first time that a drug meant to slow the progression of the disease has been granted full regulatory approval. Other approved drugs only target its symptoms.

“Leqembi is going to do so much for people who are currently living with dementia,” Bell added. “They’re going to have more time to function independently. They’ll have more time to make memories with their families, even though down the line they may not remember those times but it’ll give their family members more time to enjoy them the way they’ve known them to be.”

She says it should be up to the patient and doctor if they want to risk side effects and symptoms.

“My mom is past the stage where the drug would benefit her but I’m very hopeful my dad will benefit from it,” Bell said.

Bell’s mom was diagnosed in 2016, and her dad in 2018. She says early prevention is key.

“The sooner you intervene with getting help for this disease, the better things will work out for you,” said Bell. “I think we just need to do all that we can to work towards making life better for patients affected by this disease.”

