9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away

Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 9-year-old girl who was in critical condition after an Albany hit and run on Monday has died, according to the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office.

According to officials, 9-year-old Brookyln Harris was hit by a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by a 16-year-old female. The driver fled the scene in the vehicle but later returned.

According to Dougherty County Coroner Michal Fowler, she died from injuries associated with blunt force trauma on Friday.

Witnesses said the 9-year-old was crossing North Maple Street with a group of children when they heard a loud boom from the impact.

The last time WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department, they told us charges for the driver were pending.

Earlier on Friday, WALB reported donations were being raised by businesses in Sylvester for the child and her family.

Stay with us for updates.

