Sylvester community raises money for 9-year-old hit and run victim

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The people of Sylvester are banding together to raise money for a 9-year-old girl who is in critical condition after a hit and run.

The hit-and-run happened on Monday in Albany. Now, several businesses have donation drop-off jars set up for the girl’s family.

The 9-year-old victim was crossing the street with a group of children on North Maple Street when she was hit. The 16-year-old driver initially fled the scene but returned later that day.

The victim’s mother was an employee at Downtown Pizza & Tavern in Sylvester, however, she is now out of work indefinitely.

Outside of Downton Pizza & Tavern. (WALB)

Her former coworkers say because of this, they want to do everything they can to help. Other businesses are also getting involved, including Los Amigos Sylvester, and Ed’s Truckstop in Poulan.

“The community is also stepping up to the plate,” Manager at Downton Pizza & Tavern Donna Crosby said. “We have Ed’s Truckstop. I just was informed by them that they want to do a bingo and cake sale for her sometime next week. And also Southern Woods has teamed up with Michael, the owner here at the tavern, to offer a half-a-day quail hunt with a $3,000 value with lunch and unlimited birds.”

Crosby asks that above all else, the community continues to pray for the girl.

The Downtown Pizza & Tavern’s number is (229) 821-3583 if you would like to help out.

