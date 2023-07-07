Study finds half the nation’s tap water laced with a ‘Forever Chemical’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal agency has released the results of a new study that found nearly half the nation’s tap water laced with a chemical that can cause cancer and other health problems.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey team of scientists, the “research marks the first time anyone has tested for and compared PFAS in tap water from both private and government-regulated public water supplies on a broad scale throughout the country.”

In Georgia, that includes at least seven homes that tested positive, according to the study.

The toxin identified in the water includes a group of chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl, or PFAS for short, used by manufacturers for decades to make things water and oil resistant. Scientists call it the “Forever Chemical” because it does not break down naturally in the environment.

PFAS-related chemicals are used in products commonly found in many homes, including non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpet and fast-food packaging. The contaminant is linked to numerous health issues, including Increased risk for high blood pressure, cancers, low birth weight and decreased vaccine response in children.

There are no safe levels of PFAS, but your impact depends on the length and levels of exposure. That’s something this new study did not address.

Some impacting communities have taken action, including Rome, Georgia. In 2016, Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division uncovered high levels of PFAS in a river the city used for its drinking water.

To respond to contamination, Rome shut down its primary water intake facility and now uses another river for its water. It’s also building a new multi-million dollar water plant that will eventually remove the toxin.

The new water plant will be funded through a settlement the city reached earlier this year with carpet manufacturers it accused of depositing PFAS in the river.

But, that’s only one community. While the city of Atlanta says it started testing for PFAS this year, its current water treatment plants cannot remove PFAS.

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill set aside billions of tax dollars to help water utilities upgrade their systems to remove PFAS, but some believe it’s not enough and it will take many years to do it.

