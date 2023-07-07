South Ga. horse diagnosed with mosquito-borne disease, how to keep your animals safe

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia residents are no strangers to mosquitoes. And if the wrong mosquito bites you, or your animals, the consequences could be fatal.

One Cook County horse was recently diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a mosquito-borne illness. While it’s not transmissible from horse to human, humans can still be infected by a mosquito bite.

“Unfortunately EEE is something that is detected in our communities during the summer. Thankfully, historically, it is just identified in our testing pools,” Kristin Patten, South Health District public information officer, said. “We do not every year have horses that are identified with it, but it is not uncommon for our area.”

Amy Britton, owner of Britton Family Farm in Valdosta, hired an exterminator to come inspect her five acres of land, and educate her on ways she can keep her family and animals safe from mosquitoes.

“One of the best things I do here at Britton Family Farm is I have Lance Exterminating spray for mosquitoes. It’s perfectly safe and doesn’t harm any of my animals,” Britton said. “I definitely want to protect, not only myself and my family, but my animals as well as the children that come out and ride my horses with me every week.”

Britton says her animals have never been infected by any mosquito-borne illnesses. She says they receive vaccinations twice a year, on top of all the other precautions she takes.

“Say you can’t afford to have someone come spray every month, fly sheets and fly masks help mitigate the mosquitoes, as well as the flies. Some other things that I really like to do is called ‘Water Wednesday’. So, every single Wednesday, I change out their water. because of course, as we all know, standing water can create lots of mosquitoes,” Britton said.

Mosquito-borne illnesses are transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Here are some tips provided by South Health District to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use insect repellent

Wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits

Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water

“Of course, they’re not extremely common to occur in humans, but whenever that does happen in a human, it can be fatal. Especially with cases like EEE, about a third of the individuals who contract EEE will have a fatal outcome,” Patten said.

EEE is not uncommon in our area, so following these precautions is important.

