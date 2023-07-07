Ask the Expert
‘In sickness and in health’: U.S. reflects on Carter’s 77th wedding anniversary

“They take care of each other. They always have. They always will."
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - “In sickness and in health.” That’s part of the vows that some couples make when they profess their love before God. And on former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s 77th wedding anniversary, they have proven that love can withstand that very vow and so much more.

“77 years they’ve been there together, and of course, that’s longer than a lot of people even have an opportunity to be here on this earth,” said Kim Fuller, Jimmy Carter’s niece.

The Carter's love story has lasted long after Jimmy Carter's political career.
The Carter's love story has lasted long after Jimmy Carter's political career.(walb)

The Carter’s love story blossomed in the quaint Georgia town of Plains. They got married on July 7, 1946, and have kept their love going strong through Carter’s presidency and Rosalynn’s advocacy work. Now, back where it all began, the two continue to support each other throughout Jimmy Carter’s days in hospice care, and Rosalynn Carter’s battle with dementia.

That’s something Fuller has gotten to see up close and personal.

“They take care of each other. They always have. They always will. And with the things going on with her and with him, they’re right there together,” Fuller said.

That togetherness is admired by so many across the nation.

“It’s just part of the hard work and everything that they have shown over all the years, not just in their marriage, but in their community, in their country. So it’s a very good example for our young folks,” said Kay Craft, a Plains tourist.

The couple would always naturally show their affection for one another out in public.
The couple would always naturally show their affection for one another out in public.(walb)

Even singles like Nashville, Tennessee singer-songwriter Andrew Greer look up to the Carters and their effortless way of loving each other for nearly eight decades.

“This last season of their life, and we’re in these last days of their lives, I think they are a beautiful witness to how love lives on in our lives now and it will live on in their legacy,” Greer said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

