New Bainbridge hotel along the Flint River in the works

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Bainbridge Development Authority and Red Hills Hospitality have announced there will be a new hotel on the Flint River.

The new Element Hotel will be a part of the city’s Riverwalk and Chason Park Expansion Project. The project itself costs $26.5 million.

Element Hotels is a brand by Marriott International, Inc. with more than 65 hotels across the United States and the world.

