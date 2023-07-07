New Albany recycling center pays for metal recyclables

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You can now get paid for some of your metal recyclables in Albany. The SA Recycling site is now open on 695 McCollum Lane.

Items like steel are only recycled 40%, even though it is 100% recyclable. That’s something SA Recycling is trying to change. The metal recycling yard will also take your old cars and wires like copper, extension cords and even Christmas lights — all to help minimize our carbon footprints.

The metal recycling yard accepts items like old cars, refrigerators, ACs and wiring. (walb)

“There are more than 100 million aluminum cans thrown away per day in the United States. So you can imagine the amount of impact if we can just get a couple of people to actually instead of throwing them into the trash can actually putting it into a box and bring it to this location,” said Alexis King, SA Recycling General Manager.

What better incentive to recycle than getting money in exchange? You’ll get paid per pound depending on what materials you bring in. The new site is the fifth location you can bring recyclables, which are helping to expand the mission of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.

The metal recycled at the yard is later broken down and turned into reusable materials. (walb)

“We have people calling our office all the time asking us, ‘do you take car parts? Do you take refrigerators?’ No, we do not but guess what? SA Recycling takes car parts. They take refrigerators. What we’re not making any more of is land, and anything we can keep out the landfill is awesome,” said Jwana Washington, executive director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.

Anyone can bring recyclable materials here Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information about SA Recycling, click here.

