Moody Air Force Base hosts change of command service

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a new commander over Moody Air Force Base in Lowndes County. On Thursday morning, in a formal ceremony, the community said goodbye to the commander who’s been over the base for two years.

Moody AFB conducted their installation commanders’ change of command. The 23rd Wing is saying goodbye to their outgoing Wing Commander Colonel Russell Cook and welcoming their incoming Commander Colonel Paul Sheets.

Colonel Russell “Bones” Cook became Wing Commander of the 23rd Wing at Moody AFB in May of 2021 — home of the legendary “Flying Tigers.”

“Lord, we are grateful for the leadership of Colonel Cook, and the vast accomplishments by the wing under his command,” Chaplain Scott Foust, wing chaplain at Moody AFB, said.

Major General Michael Koscheski conducted the change of command. He stated Colonel Cook’s leadership epitomizes resilience and readiness.

“Bones, you have led the “Flying Tigers” with an unwavering spirit. Shaped with combat-ready, resilient airmen. And ushering us through a crucial period,” Koscheski said. “Colonel Cook’s commitment to building an inclusive next generation of airmen resonates with our core values.”

Today the 23rd Wing at Moody AFB said goodbye to two-year Commander Colonel Russell "Bones" Cook. (Source: WALB)

Colonel Cook guided the Air Force’s first lead wing through certification and the initial operational capability of the HH-60W model. He has completed more than 3,000 hours in multiple aircraft and over 250 combat hours.

“Sometimes, as a leader, you just get lucky. And that’s exactly what happened to me. To be here with the commanders we have, you just get lucky sometimes,” Colonel Cook said. “I hope I gave you guys half the trust you gave me. It was absolutely an honor to serve alongside you.”

Thursday, they signified the passing of responsibilities to Colonel Sheets to troops in command.

“Lord, today is the day. This is the time to welcome our new commander Colonel Paul “Gyro” Sheets,” Chaplain Foust said.

“‘Gyro,’ as we transition into this new chapter in “Flying Tiger” history, I’m confident that you are the right person to lead the 23rd Wing,” Koscheski said.

Sheets has completed over 2,700 flight hours and managed one of the largest installations in flying operations in the Air Force.

“There is not a single person on this planet that I’d rather hand this Wing off to. When I came to combat rescue here at Moody AFB a few years back, you’re the person that took me under your wing and showed me what to do. I’m going to be your biggest fan,” Colonel Cook, said.

Before becoming the new commander of the 23rd Wing at Moody AFB, Sheets was the vice commander of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Airforce Base.

“The heritage of what this Wing has accomplished is amazing and it’s humbling to be a part of it again,” Sheets said. “This command, the airmen in it now, and those that came before us have done amazing things and it’s inspiring. This “Flying Tiger” heritage should inspire us all to be a little bit better and work a little harder.”

Moody AFB welcomed new Wing Commander Col. Sheets and his family by revealing his name on one of the HH-60W Models.

