First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our typical summertime conditions are sticking around this Friday with heat, humidity, and scattered showers and storms developing later in the afternoon and evening. Most of the coverage of showers and storms will occur during the evening, but no signs of any severe weather are expected for today. As far as temperatures go highs are forecast to be in the 90s with heat indices trying to reach the triple digits. Lows into the night are in the low to mid-70s.

The weekend will present us with more summertime showers and thunderstorms. Saturday will be yet another typical hot and humid summer day with highs in the 90s. We cannot rule out the chance of a spotty shower or two later in the day. However, the highest coverage will be on Sunday as an upper-level trough slides into the region. The Storm Prediction Center has painted a Slight Risk and Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms in the area. The main threats for Sunday’s showers and storms will be damaging winds and large hail. Flash flooding will also be a concern. This same system keeps rain chances in the area for Monday as well, so do not put the umbrellas away. Temperatures will be warm and muggy in the afternoons in the mid-90s, with lows in the mid-70s, but Monday will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s due to all the increased cloud cover and rainfall. Precipitation chances should start to let up as our upper-level trough pushes northward during the end of the next week. Temperatures will continue to be hot for the rest of the week as well.

