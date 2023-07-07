Ask the Expert
Douglas police receive grant for gunshot detection devices

Shot Spotter technology uses microphones and GPS tracking to locate gunfire.
Shot Spotter technology uses microphones and GPS tracking to locate gunfire.(ShotSpotter)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) has recently received a grant of over $100,000 for a technology system that is used to detect outdoor gunfire to alert police.

DPD will receive $110,000 from the Community Public Safety Grant for the ShotSpotter Project.

Alerts of gunfire can be sent to law enforcement as soon as one minute after the trigger is pulled and should notify with a precise location of the gunfire, according to a release from the city of Douglas.

“We are very appreciative for the support from Governor Kemp by awarding our police department the funds from the Community Public Safety Grant,” Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk said. “The Douglas Police Department and City of Douglas is committed to the reduction of illegal gun use.”

By identifying the time and place of the gunshots, police will be better able to find suspects, save possible victims and collect evidence from the scene.

80% of instances of gunfire go unreported to 911, according to some studies.

The technology will be placed around the city.

