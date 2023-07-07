Albany Habitat for Humanity clothing store reopens after crash into building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Those looking for their next favorite outfit are in luck, as the doors to the Habitat for Humanity clothing store are back open, with even more items than usual.

“The cash rep. is no longer going to be in front. It will be in the middle of the store, which has allowed us to put more merchandise out,” said Flint River Habitat for Humanity ReStore Manager Shannon Rogers.

Rogers says everyone, even the customers, came together as they worked to reopen with safety in mind.

“We still have a little under construction, getting things rebuilt and situated, but we are so happy to see our customers, and they are happy to be back in the store,” Rogers said.

She said there’s been an increase in sales and support since the store reopened.

A little over a month ago, a man drove through the store, hitting the marble countertops in the checkout area and shattering the glass windows. Two employees and a customer suffered minor injuries. Rogers says some employees are still out– but overall, everyone is doing just fine.

“Even though some didn’t find it that serious, it could have been a lot worse,” said Rogers. “And, it could have resulted in death, had one person been at one of the registers. So, what I’ve learned from this is I’m glad I said our daily devotional and opening prayer that Saturday morning because God was with us.”

Rogers says they’ve discussed adding barriers to the front but haven’t approved that decision.

But customers are just glad the clothing ReStore is back in business.

“I love all of the items, but my greatest finds are the dresses,” said Stephanie Walton, an Albany resident. “They are beautiful. So if you’re in the area, come on down to the ReStore, meet the beautiful staff, and get you some great items.”

