WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (WCBS) - A very close call for a pair of dogs and their owner in New Jersey was caught on camera when a black bear started chasing after the dogs.

Joseph Damiani was ready for bed May 15 when he went out on the back porch of his Annandale home. Suddenly, his dogs started barking.

“I hear a bunch of ‘woof, woof, woof, woof.’ The dogs shoot right past me, and then, I see the bear,” Damiani said.

Video shows the two terrified dogs race past their owner, closely followed by a black bear. The dogs narrowly manage to escape the bear by running in the home’s doggy door.

But then, the bear tried to charge its way inside.

Damiani’s girlfriend, Shirley Perlinsky, was right at the door as the dogs bolted in. She says she tried to lock the door but couldn’t because the dogs’ leashes got caught.

“So, I was fighting the bear. The bear was pushing the door this way, and I was pushing the door that way,” Perlinksy said.

Damiani was still outside and extremely close to the bear as Perlinsky fought to keep it out.

“That’s my boyfriend and I love him very much, but I couldn’t let the bear inside my house,” Perlinsky said.

Quickly moving away from the bear, Damiani went around the house and came in the front.

“They say you’re supposed to back off and look the entire time. I didn’t do that. I just turned around,” he said.

Responding state wildlife officials told the couple the bear likely wanted what was in their bird feeders. Because the bear acted aggressively, there was an attempt to capture it.

So far, the bear has not returned to the area.

“We had a trap set up for eight days. Unfortunately, they couldn’t catch this beast,” Perlinsky said.

The couple emptied their bird feeders and are making sure their trash gets put away properly. They respect bears and understand humans have to live with them, but they don’t want any bears getting that close again.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.