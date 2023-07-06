PHOTOS: Sheriff’s office looking to identify suspects who set off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released new photos to identify those responsible for setting off fireworks inside a Lee County Walmart on Monday.

Around 5 p.m. surveillance video shows a group of five male suspects entering the Walmart at 2825 Ledo Road.

The sheriff’s office says thousands of dollars worth of damages were made to the Walmart after the suspects reportedly set off fireworks inside a store aisle. The suspects are thought to be teenagers.

The suspects were reportedly driving an older model tan Toyota Camry and a newer model black Toyota Camry.

If you recognize the people in the photos above, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

