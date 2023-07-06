Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Mayor of Ocilla passes away

Ocilla mayor Horace Hudgins
Ocilla mayor Horace Hudgins(Source: City of Ocilla)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Ocilla has died, according to the Irwin County Coroner’s Office.

Mayor Horace Hudgins, who was most recently elected in 2021, died on Wednesday night around 9:10 p.m. from a heart attack, according to the city of Ocilla.

Hudgins also served as mayor from 2014 through 2015 before resigning to make an unsuccessful run for Georgia House of Representatives District 155.

He served as a city councilman from 1990 through 1999.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car charged with murder
Photo of riders stuck on the Boomerang ride at Wild Adventures.
Wild Adventures ride stalls leaving riders briefly stuck
An autopsy that was performed on Monday showed that his death was by natural causes.
Murder, other charges dropped in Albany death case
Webb’s mother was driving the car that also contained his wife. His mother was reportedly...
2 wrecks result in fatalities on Sunday
Crisp County Sheriff's Office
Condolences come in for Crisp Co. deputy killed on Wednesday

Latest News

Funeral, visitation services announced for Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty
The program is taking place this September, and the GDE asks that all the potential tutors be...
Georgia Dept. of Education is accepting applications for the GaTutor program
Photo of the alleged suspects that were involved in shooting fireworks inside a Lee County...
PHOTOS: Sheriff’s office looking to identify suspects who set off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
Photo of the alleged suspects and their vehicles that were involved in shooting fireworks...
Lee Co Walmart fireworks suspects