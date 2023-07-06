Mayor of Ocilla passes away

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Ocilla has died, according to the Irwin County Coroner’s Office.

Mayor Horace Hudgins, who was most recently elected in 2021, died on Wednesday night around 9:10 p.m. from a heart attack, according to the city of Ocilla.

Hudgins also served as mayor from 2014 through 2015 before resigning to make an unsuccessful run for Georgia House of Representatives District 155.

He served as a city councilman from 1990 through 1999.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized.

