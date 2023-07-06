Georgia Dept. of Education is accepting applications for the GaTutor program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Education (GDE) is actively looking for dedicated educators to join their GaTutors team.

To fit the eligibility criteria, currently certified Georgia high school teachers are needed to teach some of the core content areas. Applicants must be flexible to potentially work outside of school hours.

The program is taking place in September 2023. For more information, please visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.