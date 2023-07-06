Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Georgia Dept. of Education is accepting applications for the GaTutor program

The program is taking place this September, and the GDE asks that all the potential tutors be...
The program is taking place this September, and the GDE asks that all the potential tutors be certified teachers.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Education (GDE) is actively looking for dedicated educators to join their GaTutors team.

To fit the eligibility criteria, currently certified Georgia high school teachers are needed to teach some of the core content areas. Applicants must be flexible to potentially work outside of school hours.

The program is taking place in September 2023. For more information, please visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car charged with murder
Photo of riders stuck on the Boomerang ride at Wild Adventures.
Wild Adventures ride stalls leaving riders briefly stuck
An autopsy that was performed on Monday showed that his death was by natural causes.
Murder, other charges dropped in Albany death case
Webb’s mother was driving the car that also contained his wife. His mother was reportedly...
2 wrecks result in fatalities on Sunday
Crisp County Sheriff's Office
Condolences come in for Crisp Co. deputy killed on Wednesday

Latest News

Photo of the alleged suspects that were involved in shooting fireworks inside a Lee County...
PHOTOS: Sheriff’s office looking to identify suspects who set off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
Photo of the alleged suspects and their vehicles that were involved in shooting fireworks...
Lee Co Walmart fireworks suspects
LCS Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher
Interim Lowndes County Schools superintendent named
Albany Humane Society receives a van to transport animals