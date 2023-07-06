Ask the Expert
GBI Director explains why he is leaving for Cobb County role

This will be Register’s second tenure as Cobb County’s Public Safety Director.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register will return to a familiar role in Cobb County. He will serve as the Public Safety Director. Register is familiar with the position. He held the job back in 2019 and served as the Cobb Police Chief for two years before that.

“To go back home, where I’ve given a lot of my adult life, it’s an incredible opportunity and honor to finish my career out there,” said Register.

Register will stay on through the summer. His replacement has not been named.

“I hope the person who replaces me cares about the agency and not just about the position and the title,” said Register.

RELATED: Cobb County taps GBI Director as new Public Safety Director, county says

Register was appointed as GBI Director last August. He’s proud of transforming promotions within the department. He added a selection process, which he said has helped get more women in some of the department’s top spots.

The agency is in charge of performing autopsies and investigating murders and other serious crimes in the state, including officer-involved shootings.

“With the scrutiny law enforcement has been under over the last several years, we still have the men and women who put that uniform on every day. There are people wearing a badge that should not be wearing a badge, but when they go out and tarnish the badge because of their behaviors, no one is more angry than the good men and women who wear the badge and try to uphold what it stands for,” said Register.

Register feels the need for police reform and training is critical. He advocated for the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

“We protect your right to protest, but when your activities and behaviors become cruel then we are also there to protect the public,” said Register.

