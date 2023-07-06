First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
Thursday’s shaping up to be a drier day with a few isolated storms still possible.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A dry start today day with a few spots of reduced visibility due to fog, but otherwise, we remain quiet, warm, and muggy. As westerly flow prevails over the region, the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms is still possible. Any storms that develop today will not contain much severe weather, but strong gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and downpours are possible. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-90s for highs with heat indices trying to reach the triple digits. Lows into the night will be in the 70s.

Something to watch will be the chance for flash flooding on Friday. The Weather Prediction Center currently paints a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall which could result in flash flooding on Friday as storms develop once again. There is plenty of moisture in the upper level of the atmosphere, so precipitation coverage is fairly elevated into the weekend. Temperatures during this time are expected to reside in the mid-70s for lows and a lower to mid-90s. By next week, a trough will help drive in a few disturbances toward Southwest Georgia, so expected higher precipitation chances to start the week. Temperatures will remain typical for summer with plenty of 90s and lots of humidity.

