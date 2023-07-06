Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band

The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.(CNN, Facebook | Eagles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Eagles have announced their final tour titled “The Long Goodbye.”

The legendary band said its tour kicks off in New York in September.

The “Hotel California” music makers said they know how fortunate they are, and are grateful for their fans.

The tour will initially have 13 stops and is set to culminate in St. Paul, Minnesota, in November.

But according to a statement, The Eagles members of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Deacon Frey will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

Vince Gill will continue to fill in for the late Glenn Frey.

The band’s longtime friend and fellow rock Hall of Famer Steely Dan will be the special opening act.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale July 14.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car charged with murder
Photo of riders stuck on the Boomerang ride at Wild Adventures.
Wild Adventures ride stalls leaving riders briefly stuck
An autopsy that was performed on Monday showed that his death was by natural causes.
Murder, other charges dropped in Albany death case
Webb’s mother was driving the car that also contained his wife. His mother was reportedly...
2 wrecks result in fatalities on Sunday
Crisp County Sheriff's Office
Condolences come in for Crisp Co. deputy killed on Wednesday

Latest News

The new phone scams just add to the list of types of scams. Others include AI and car warranty...
Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office warns against new scams
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after East Palestine derailment
Photo of aggravated assault and cruelty to children suspect Oliver Jordan
Albany police seek man wanted on several aggravated assault, cruelty to children charges
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father-in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Families confront the Texas Walmart gunman in court. Some forgive him, others want the death penalty