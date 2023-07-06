Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office warns against new scams

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) told WALB scammers are now calling residents with a new story, hoping to con them out of money.

Now, scammers are pretending to work for the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and telling people they have arrest warrants, missed court dates and that they can pay money in lieu of going to jail.

DCSO Captain Kenneth Jordan says their staff will not call you asking for money. Instead, someone would show up at your residence to talk in person.

He says this is just one of many scams people now have to worry about. Others include AI scams pretending to be a family member in trouble, as well as lottery scams and car warranty scams.

“Just remember, any scam, they’re going to ask for money,” Jordan said. “They may ask you to go buy the different kind of merchant cards, little Visa prepaid card, Apple Card. They’re going to always ask for money.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.