Albany police seek man wanted on several aggravated assault, cruelty to children charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is currently searching for a suspected wanted for several charges, including aggravated assault and child cruelty.

Jaquavious Oliver, 24, is wanted on charges including five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

He stands 5′7 and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.