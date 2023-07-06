Ask the Expert
Albany police seek man wanted on several aggravated assault, cruelty to children charges

Photo of aggravated assault and cruelty to children suspect Oliver Jordan
Photo of aggravated assault and cruelty to children suspect Oliver Jordan(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is currently searching for a suspected wanted for several charges, including aggravated assault and child cruelty.

Jaquavious Oliver, 24, is wanted on charges including five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

He stands 5′7 and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

