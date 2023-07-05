Ask the Expert
Typical July weather pattern

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and some strong thunderstorms brought frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday afternoon. The activity gradually weakened leaving behind only areas of light rain early evening.

Rather quiet ahead of the next round of showers and isolated thunderstorms around midnight. Some rumbles of thunder but severe storms aren’t expected. Rain ends before sunrise for a warm and muggy Thursday morning.

Grab an umbrella before leaving home tomorrow. The next round of scattered showers and storms move in through the afternoon into early evening. A few storms may linger past midnight.

This routine of daily rain is typical of a summertime weather pattern which settles in for the week and extends through the weekend. Hot 90s and high humidity will keep days feeling about 5-10° hotter while nights remain warm and muggy with lows low-mid 70s.

