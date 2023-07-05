Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Trooper shot when stranded motorist opens fire on him, authorities say

This incident is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
By Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities say a North Carolina trooper was shot while assisting a stranded motorist after the person he was helping took out a gun and fired at him.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap with the State Highway Patrol was shot at about 7:35 p.m. Monday while assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 26. The motorist took out a gun, fired and hit Dunlap in the chest, according to First Sgt. Christopher Knox.

Knox said a round was stopped by Dunlap’s ballistic vest, and he was able to return fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WHNS.

Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was...
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was taken to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.(State Highway Patrol)

Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County. He was taken to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Wesley Scott Taylor of Leicester.

In accordance with agency protocol, Knox said Dunlap has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of riders stuck on the Boomerang ride at Wild Adventures.
Wild Adventures ride stalls leaving riders briefly stuck
The hit and run happened at the 1500 Block of North maple Street.
9-year-old in severe condition after Albany hit-and-run incident
Webb’s mother was driving the car that also contained his wife. His mother was reportedly...
2 wrecks result in fatalities on Sunday
Fireworks went off inside the Walmart on Ledo Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Fireworks set off inside Ledo Road Walmart, sheriff’s office searching for teenage suspects
Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.
Body of man last seen jet skiing on Georgia river recovered

Latest News

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
Boy's shopping spree dream comes true after heartbreaking prank
Study: Mass shootings linked to July 4 holiday
Police say the victim suffered a “critical” stab wound near his collarbone area during a fight...
GRAPHIC: Soccer fan stabbed, critically injured in fight at stadium