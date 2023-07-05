Thomasville organizations offer volunteer opportunities for those with special needs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The summertime is a great opportunity for families to do a lot of volunteer work in the community. But local organizations offer a little bit more as they do therapeutic horseback riding for people with special needs.

A Thomasville organization is offering therapeutic riding classes to special needs children and adults in Thomas County.

The Hands and Hearts Farm has been in Thomas County since the 1970s. The original owners had a son that tragically died due to a brain injury, and that’s when the Singletary family decided they wanted to give back to the community; specifically to people with special needs.

“We have clients that are in their 40s, 50s and 60s with cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis kind of any gambit of that,” Executive Director of Hands and Hearts Susie Shin said.

The ridings are open for ages 4 and up and are specially tailored to the client and their needs. Shin says they see a lot of progress when people come to them.

A lot of our kids go to the farm because of social interaction, or anxiety, so we really try to focus on peer-to-peer interaction and appropriate social behavior, whereas, a lot of our adults are here for that physical aspect,” Shin said.

“Therapeutic horseback riding is just one of the volunteer services provided to people with special needs.”

Shin says one of their donors is a testament to how these rides help with disabilities.

“She was a very successful rider before, had this brain cancer removed and really struggled with her balance and we were able to help her get back on her feet. And it was really great for her because she was able to connect back with riding,” Shin said. “The horses’ hips actually move in the same way human hips move. When you’re sitting to stride a horse, specifically someone with gate challenges or in a wheelchair, they’re actually moving their muscular and skeletal system in the same way as if they were walking, but its non-weight bearing.”

The Vashti Center is a child-serving agency that’s over 100 years old and offers three programs to children and adolescents to help with their emotional and mental well-being.

“We moved into the residential program which was serving the children from the Juvenile Justice and the department of children and family services (Division of Family and Children Services). Then recently, we expanded into going into the schools and providing therapists,” Executive Director of the Vashti Center David Sofferin said.

Children are referred to the Vashti Center through the schools. Sofferin says they provide pick up and drop-offs for the children year-round.

“One of the first things we do is we work on their homework. We provide tutoring. If they’re having any issues in the classroom or at school, we work on those issues and then before the child leaves, we serve them dinner,” said Sofferin.

There are many volunteer opportunities available during the summer for both programs.

Sofferin says people have come from all over South Georgia to volunteer.

“Particularly the United Women in Faith who came it was not just Thomasville, it was Albany, it was Pavo, it was Wiggam, it was Sylvester, it was Bainbridge. The ladies came from all over Southwest Georgia,” Sofferin said.

“We’re really reliant on volunteers. The whole function of volunteers, because we have such a broad spectrum of people with disabilities, each person has different needs on the levels of support,” said Shin.

To Volunteer at the Vashti Center, you can go to their website, Vashti | Healthy Family, Healthy Communities, or contact David Sofferin at (229) 226-4634.

And to volunteer at Hands and Hearts, you can speak to the Volunteer Coordinator Stephanie, and begin the process. Shin says you don’t have to have horse experience. Their number is (229) 551-0086.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.