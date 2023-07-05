South Ga. Medical Center now a Level III trauma center

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians now have closer accessibility to a trauma hospital in cases of emergency.

There are only 10 Level III Trauma Centers in the state of Georgia, and now South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is one of them. It fills a much-needed gap for a trauma center along I-75.

A Level III Trauma Center means they are able to provide an advanced level of care before the patients even arrive at the hospital.

“We still have the same sub-specialty capabilities, and the capabilities to care for our patients as we did before we got this designation. This designation basically advertised to the community that were prepared to take care of severely injured trauma patients,” Emily Brown, SGMC program trauma manager, said. “Helicopters that land on scene for scene flights and things like that. They’ll be allowed to bring those patients here. as long as it’s something we can care for within our capabilities.”

SGMC’s designation as a Level III means fewer patients with injuries will have to be transferred to a different trauma center which can be 45 and 90 miles away.

SGMC is one of 10 level III centers in Georgia. (Source: WALB)

“It takes a lot of cost and toll on families in order to transport patients, and then to continue to visit them when they’re at those outside hospitals is hard. So, anyone that we can keep and manage here, we really want to. We want to also give the confidence to the communities and the people within them that we can take care of these patients,” SGMC Trauma Medical Director Jared Sanders said.

Almost two years ago, SGMC started working towards this goal, and recently, the Georgia Department of Public Health gave them their designation.

“They focused a lot on our performance improvement. From the time, that we actually get the call, to getting on scene, to the time that we discharge the patient from our hospital. All those processes are organized and everybody’s moving in tandem to make sure that they’re taking care of that patient appropriately,” Brown said.

Brown has put together a trauma program equipped with 24/7 skilled surgeons, specialized staff and programs to educate the community.

“We sit right on I-75, so we get a lot of traumas just because of the traffic we have here. We get our team together before the patient even arrived here. If they’re coming by EMS, we have blood in our trauma bay waiting on that patient. We have a surgeon waiting on that patient. We want that patient to be cared for and have definitive treatment within that first 60 minutes,” Brown said.

With this designation, Brown told WALB they will also coordinate community injury prevention awareness events. These will include car seat safety, fall prevention and joint trainings with local first responders.

“Not only just here, but surrounding communities, which is already taking place. We are the leader for healthcare in this area. So any way we can spill over and help any other organization is not only our goal, but it’s also a part of our responsibility,” Sander, said.

SGMC says trauma injuries represent the leading cause of death for people under 44 and the fourth leading cause of death for all ages. But with this new trauma center designation, SGMC hopes to prevent deaths with quick trauma treatment.

