Police: Valdosta woman arrested on arson charge after house fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) and the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 200 block of Wisenbaker Lane after they were alerted of a structure fire at a residence.

After the fire had been extinguished, the VFD said they determined the cause of the fire was intentional. Arson investigators with both the fire department and the police department responded to the residence and began an investigation.

Through the investigation, officials say they determined that a suspect, Sherry Sharee Riley, 40, had been at the residence. She reportedly had made comments in the past to the homeowner that she would burn the house down, according to a statement from VPD.

Riley was reportedly seen by the homeowner walking away from the house right before he observed the fire. Officers observed her in the area and arrested her on a first-degree arson charge.

“This was a great example of the city’s first responders working together. Because of the teamwork, the offender was identified and in custody quickly,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Riley was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

