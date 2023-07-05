Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: Valdosta woman arrested on arson charge after house fire

The suspect was reportedly seen by the homeowner walking away from the house right before he...
The suspect was reportedly seen by the homeowner walking away from the house right before he observed the fire.(Pixabay)
By Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) and the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 200 block of Wisenbaker Lane after they were alerted of a structure fire at a residence.

After the fire had been extinguished, the VFD said they determined the cause of the fire was intentional. Arson investigators with both the fire department and the police department responded to the residence and began an investigation.

Through the investigation, officials say they determined that a suspect, Sherry Sharee Riley, 40, had been at the residence. She reportedly had made comments in the past to the homeowner that she would burn the house down, according to a statement from VPD.

Riley was reportedly seen by the homeowner walking away from the house right before he observed the fire. Officers observed her in the area and arrested her on a first-degree arson charge.

“This was a great example of the city’s first responders working together. Because of the teamwork, the offender was identified and in custody quickly,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Riley was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of riders stuck on the Boomerang ride at Wild Adventures.
Wild Adventures ride stalls leaving riders briefly stuck
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car charged with murder
The hit and run happened at the 1500 Block of North maple Street.
9-year-old in severe condition after Albany hit-and-run incident
Webb’s mother was driving the car that also contained his wife. His mother was reportedly...
2 wrecks result in fatalities on Sunday
Fireworks went off inside the Walmart on Ledo Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Fireworks set off inside Ledo Road Walmart, sheriff’s office searching for teenage suspects

Latest News

Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car charged with murder
New details in death of Crisp County Sheriff's deputy
Therapeutic horseback riding for those with special needs in Thomas County
Crisp County Sheriff's deputy, suspect in deadly shooting identified