Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car in custody

The suspect was arrested near the Bibb-Monroe County line.
The suspect was arrested near the Bibb-Monroe County line.(MGN)
By Lenah Allen and Seth Feiner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CPRDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was making a traffic stop on a suspect who was wanted for burglaries on Highway 280 West in Cordele around 3:40 a.m. As the deputy was approaching the suspect’s car, the suspect shot the deputy before feeling the scene, per the sheriff’s office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told WALB they were alerted around 4 a.m. that the deputy had been shot and a chase involving other deputies and the suspect had begun.

The suspect was later arrested by law enforcement near the Bibb-Monroe County line.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy died from his injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital.

Both the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

