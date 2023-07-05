Murder, other charges dropped in Albany death case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Charges, including murder, have now been dropped in the investigation of a man’s death in Albany on Saturday.

Roger Blankenship, 42, who was previously thought to be shot and killed in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue, has now had his death ruled by natural causes, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.

The charges of murder against an Albany woman and a 16-year-old, as well as a tampering with evidence charge, have since been dropped.

According to Edwards, when first responders were first called to the home, they believed Blakenship’s wound on his head indicated he had been shot.

An autopsy that was performed on Monday showed that his death was by natural causes.

Conflicting testimony, a delay in reporting his death, a gun being moved and other “suspicious” activity, along with the suspected gunshot wound, is what initially prompted charges being filed against the woman and her daughter, according to a statement from Edwards.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology results from Blankenship’s autopsy to decide his exact cause of death.

