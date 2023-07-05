First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
Showers and thunderstorms are on tap once again for SWGA this afternoon and evening.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We have a fairly moist air mass across SWGA along with dew points resting into the low 70s. This will allow showers and thunderstorms to develop across the area. A Marginal Risk of Severe Weather is possible at this time with isolated damaging winds and a hail threat is possible with storms that develop mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures could be impacted if our “cooling” showers and storms last through most of the afternoon. Storms will fade away quickly in the early evening. This could keep many in the upper 80s or low 90s. However, we still able a chance for heat index values to reach upward of the low 100s.

Thursday looks fairly similar to this Wednesday as temperatures will remain warm in the low 90s and showers and thunderstorms will return once again. However, the severe weather threat will diminish. The chance for flash flooding cannot be ruled out now. Rain chances will range from 60 to 70 percent each afternoon through Friday.

Heading into the weekend, an upper-level ridge will stay off to our far west. This will control our weather pattern as an upper-level trough slides into our area. This will keep showers and thunderstorms chance around the area. Temperatures look to be falling into the upper 80s and low 90s with lows remaining into the lower to mid 70s.

