Condolences come in for Crisp Co. deputy killed on Wednesday
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Many departments and officials have sent in their condolences for the family and department after a Crisp County deputy was shot and killed on Wednesday morning.
Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by the loss of this @CrispCoSheriff’s Deputy and are thankful the killer is in custody where he will face justice.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 5, 2023
Please join us in praying for the Deputy’s family and the entire law enforcement community as we mourn this terrible loss. https://t.co/Z5DXCUdqPr
Deeply saddened by this senseless violence. My heartfelt condolences go out to the deputy’s family, friends, and fellow officers. We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice to Crisp County. May their bravery never be forgotten. https://t.co/VbbSlNvS5A— Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) July 5, 2023
