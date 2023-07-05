ASU PD to hold Celebration of Life event for police captain who passed away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University Police Department will hold an event on Wednesday night to honor a police captain who recently passed away.

Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Monday, June 26.

The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. and has been moved to the C.W. Grant Student Union Ballroom on ASU’s East Campus due to inclement weather.

The GBI is currently investigating Covington’s death but has not yet given an update on his cause of death.

