Albany Humane Society receives a van to transport animals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Humane Society is now able to transport even more animals across Southwest Georgia.

They recently received a van donation from the Atlanta Humane Society, which ultimately means fewer animals being euthanized.

The van was received as a part of a transport vehicle grant.

WAlB is told the humane society rescues about 2,800 animals a year, but the shelter itself can only hold around 250 animals, making transportation critical.

“The Albany Humane Society has worked really hard for the past three years now to really build this transport program,” Development Director Samantha Threadgill said. “And previously, before the program was a success, it really didn’t exist at all. Back in 2020, we became a no-kill shelter, and that’s solely because of this transport program.”

Threadgill says because of these advancements, the shelter no longer has to euthanize based on space or how long animals have been there. Instead, euthanasia only happens in cases of illness, or if it’s what’s best for the animal.

“This van allows that transport program to just continue growing,” Threadgill said. “Previously, we were renting vans, or begging, borrowing to get the animals where they needed to go. So now we have the opportunity to do that ourselves without having to use another entity to get a van.”

If people are looking for a pet, Threadgill suggests checking other places out first before running to a puppy mill.

“We always encourage community members to check the shelter first before they- when they’re looking for their forever friend,” Threadgill

said. “Because there’s some wonderful animals there. You can look on our website at Albanyhumane.org to find all the animals that are available at a time and find your hopefully best friend.”

You can get in contact with the Albany Humane Society by calling (229) 888-7387.

