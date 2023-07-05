Ask the Expert
100% of Albany Technical College’s current nursing students passed their national exam

Enrollment in the nursing program has also been up.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College’s (ATC) Associate of Science in Nursing students recently accomplished a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination.

This exam is a nationwide exam for licensing nurses in the U.S. and Canada. Staff at the college told WALB, this shows the readiness of ATC students to enter into the workforce.

“We think that it was accomplished by the personal touch that we can provide to our students as well as the rigor that’s set forth within our program,” Associate Nursing Instructor Natalie Thomas said. “We have time frames set aside for remediation as well. It’s the one-on-one personal touch that we can provide the students because of our ratio of instructor to student population.”

Because of many factors like Albany Tech’s recent partnership with Phoebe’s Living and Learning Center, ATC staff tell WALB they have seen enrollment go up.

“Coming into the fall semester, we’re going to arrive at a little bit over a 100 and- under a 150 students,” Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Lisa Stephens said. “So we’ve seen that growth from 80 seats available, to now having almost 150 enrolled for this upcoming fall semester.”

“There has been 70 to 80% of students showing interest within the Phoebe Living & Learning Center,” Thomas said.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital even recently gained seven new physician residents. All from different universities across the country.

This is something ATC staff are trying to accomplish in terms of enrollment in nursing.

“We are expecting students from of course our surrounding areas, but as well as students from out of state to be applying and for our students population to increase,” Thomas said. “We’re looking forward to progressing into the present and into the future and being a continued asset to the community.”

The deadline for the Associate of Science in Nursing spring 2024 program is November 1, 2023.

