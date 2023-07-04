Some fireworks from Mother Nature on the 4th

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat eases as rain chances rise through the week. Still hot and humid although a heat advisory will likely not be issued. On the 4th scattered showers and storms may dampen some but not all outdoor plans. Tuesday afternoon into early evening showers and isolated strong-severe storms are possible. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and hail. Expect most to clear out before the fireworks finale.

The overall weather pattern shifts to active and more typical for July. Rain chances rise and temperatures return to average through the week into weekend. Not all day but definitely wetter. Nights seasonal with lows low-mid 70s while highs top low-mid 90s

