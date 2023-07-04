Ask the Expert
Some “Fireworks” On The 4th of July

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Happy 4th of July! For independence day, I’m expecting showers and storms to develop starting shortly after the lunchtime hour.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but feeling closer to the triple digits. This evening we will be in the mid 80s, still feeling like the 90s into the late evening hours.

We didn’t get much in the way of rainfall yesterday, but we should see more today as high pressure slides more to the south. A front to the north will create chances and Gulf moisture will create some chances south. That activity will gradually move east towards the evening, If storms linger anywhere, it will be in the Adel, Tifton, Nashville, Douglas area.

Overnight will be muggy and humid. Mid and even upper 70s to start off. Highs for the next few days will only get to the low 90s because of rain. A marginal risk tomorrow for storms to turn severe.

The long term trend will be low to mid 90s with a heat index near 100. A 50% or greater chance for rain starting Wednesday. Isolated storms could turn severe. The heat returns next week as a high pressure ridge builds back in.

TROPICS

No new developments expected. A few tropical waves stay weak.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

