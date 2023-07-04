Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks went off inside the Walmart on Ledo Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Fireworks set off inside Ledo Road Walmart, sheriff’s office searching for teenage suspects
The crash happened at around 4:53 p.m. on Sunday.
1 killed in car crash late Sunday afternoon
Roger Blankenship was found dead at his residence in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue at 9:20...
Mother, daughter arrested in shooting death of Albany man
Fourth of July is quickly coming up, with tons of activities in preparation for the event.
Fourth of July fun in South Georgia
After investigating the case for nearly three years, Vardikos’ daughter, Erelah Vardikos, 49,...
APD: Daughter charged in connection to father’s 2020 murder

Latest News

The Grand Canyon Office of Communications reports that the high temperature in that area was...
Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in heat ‘well over’ 100 degrees
The 7-year-old was crossing the road with a group of children when she was struck.
7-year-old in severe condition after hit-and-run incident
Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son’s 23rd birthday
Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son's 23rd birthday
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich