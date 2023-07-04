Minority Mental Health Awareness Month: One local therapist shines a light on community challenges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Statistics show that African Americans are less likely than others to seek mental health counseling. But some experts are trying to get more help to minority communities.

Therapist Ashley-Hall Thomas tells WALB that she hopes her patients leave her sessions as new people. But that starts with being open to the idea of therapy.

“It has been, I guess, an uphill battle, and that there is a lot of stigma that is associated with mental health. But I am seeing a shift. If I can say where more members of the minority community are starting to realize the importance of addressing their mental health needs,” said Hall-Thomas, therapist and LCSW CEO and owner of the Sparrow Center.

One challenge that Hall-Thomas encounters is being able to provide service to all her patients, however, affordability is something that tends to be a roadblock.

“I would say, I came into this field really passionate about servicing the underserved, right? Those individuals that may not have the funds readily available for mental health,” said Hall-Thomas.

Hall-Thomas says her clients tell her that therapy gives them a sense of trust and helps them be transparent.

Research indicates that several factors might make someone hesitant to open up about therapy. Hall-Thomas says the first step is mindfulness.

“One key or one side to that is us being more mindful or practicing mindfulness. The more we are in tune, the more introspective we are. The more self-aware we are, we can really start to hone in on what’s happening within my body when I have this particular emotion,” said Hall-Thomas.

Research states that 1 in 4 people don’t think that their problems are serious enough for therapy. And it also shows that African Americans are less likely to seek therapy than other ethnic groups.

“We’re most successful in managing our stress, most successful in managing our trauma or triggers is when we are practicing routines daily. When we are intentional daily, we’ve built things within our schedule to help us manage those things,” said Hall-Thomas.

Therapists say a diagnosis is not the end all be all. One misconception therapists encounter is that patients don’t recognize the correlation between symptoms and diagnosis.

According to research, 1 in 4 people feel like they don’t have someone to confide in, therefore, keeping their emotions bottled up.

“When I get on that vacation, that’s when I’ll decompress, that’s when I’ll destress. That’s what’s harmful to our bodies because we are keeping those stress hormones, cortisol and that adrenaline within our bodies for so long. That’s what starts to create medical issues for us,” said Hall-Thomas.

Many in the field are pushing for more minority representation. According to the American Psychological Association, Only 2% of clinicians that are registered are African American.

Experts say that we have to normalize seeking help for all ethnicities.

“These first few years out of the pandemic, there has been an influx of anxiety symptoms. Whether that’s anxiety about reintegrating back into our normal lives, or anxiety or what we call illness anxiety,” Hall-Thomas said.

Experts say that it’s about being open to the idea of going to therapy. There are tools out there, you just have to use them. If you are seeking any mental health services from the Sparrow Center, you can find more information here.

