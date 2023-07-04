Ask the Expert
Man accused of setting fires at Target, causing more than $5 million in damages

Mugshot of Daniel Hull and image of the damage caused by the fire inside of Target.
Police say 31-year-old Daniel Hull confessed to setting fires inside a Target store.(Mesa Police Department | KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mesa, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona officials say a man has been arrested after two fires caused millions in damage at a Mesa-area Target store.

The Mesa Police Department reports the incident took place on June 27 at a Target near the downtown area.

When officers arrived, they found the store full of smoke and had to retreat until firefighters arrived. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames with everyone making it out safely.

Investigators said they found that two separate fires had started the blaze with one in the diaper aisle and the other involving a piece of clothing on the floor.

Video surveillance showed a man, later identified as 31-year-old Daniel Hull, walk into the store and start putting items into a cart. Police said Hull then picked up a shirt similar to the one found burned on the floor before walking toward the electronics department as smoke started to show.

The suspect was one of the last people seen leaving the store during the fires while carrying stolen merchandise, police said.

Police say 31-year-old Daniel Hull confessed to setting the fires.
Police say 31-year-old Daniel Hull confessed to setting the fires.(Mesa Police Department)

According to authorities, Hull was identified as the suspect through a car’s license plate he was seen driving away from the scene.

Police said Hull admitted to starting the fires and was booked on charges that include arson, shoplifting and criminal damage. He was also already in custody for an unrelated crime earlier that day.

Target estimates its store suffered more than $5 million in damages.

