Learn how to stay safe during exteme heat during South Ga. summers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The high temperatures in South Georgia can cause people to suffer from heat-related illnesses.

It is important to know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Knowing how to avoid getting either or both of these illnesses is important during this extreme heat.

The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) collaborated with the South Health District to urge residents to be prepared for the extreme heat.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” Lowndes County EMA Meghan Barwick said. “Stay out of the heat during the hottest parts of the day if you can.”

A doctor with the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is urging South Georgians to be prepared when planning to go outside during the summer.

“Know what the weather is going to be like,” Ty Tantisook, SGMC ER doctor, said. “Know how long you will be exposed for so you can plan accordingly.”

WALB’s Tommie Owens and Lorenza Medley will be discussing ways to stay safe during this week’s Weather Academy Segment.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.