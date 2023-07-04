Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Learn how to stay safe during exteme heat during South Ga. summers

WALB’s Tommie Owens and Lorenza Medley will be discussing ways to stay safe during this week’s...
WALB’s Tommie Owens and Lorenza Medley will be discussing ways to stay safe during this week’s Weather Academy Segment.(WILX)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The high temperatures in South Georgia can cause people to suffer from heat-related illnesses.

It is important to know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Knowing how to avoid getting either or both of these illnesses is important during this extreme heat.

The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) collaborated with the South Health District to urge residents to be prepared for the extreme heat.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” Lowndes County EMA Meghan Barwick said. “Stay out of the heat during the hottest parts of the day if you can.”

A doctor with the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is urging South Georgians to be prepared when planning to go outside during the summer.

“Know what the weather is going to be like,” Ty Tantisook, SGMC ER doctor, said. “Know how long you will be exposed for so you can plan accordingly.”

WALB’s Tommie Owens and Lorenza Medley will be discussing ways to stay safe during this week’s Weather Academy Segment.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks went off inside the Walmart on Ledo Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Fireworks set off inside Ledo Road Walmart, sheriff’s office searching for teenage suspects
The crash happened at around 4:53 p.m. on Sunday.
1 killed in car crash late Sunday afternoon
According to officials, a 9-year-old girl was hit by a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by a...
9-year-old in severe condition after hit-and-run incident
Roger Blankenship was found dead at his residence in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue at 9:20...
Mother, daughter arrested in shooting death of Albany man
Fourth of July is quickly coming up, with tons of activities in preparation for the event.
Fourth of July fun in South Georgia

Latest News

Webb’s mother was driving the car that also contained his wife. His mother was reportedly...
2 wrecks result in fatalities on Sunday
According to officials, a 9-year-old girl was hit by a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by a...
9-year-old in severe condition after hit-and-run incident
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Fourth of July is quickly coming up, with tons of activities in preparation for the event.
Fourth of July fun in South Georgia