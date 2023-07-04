Keeping pets safe during firework celebrations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the Fourth of July celebrations, many will be firing off all types of fireworks and pyrotechnics. However, during all the day’s festivities and fun, some may forget about our furry friends that are more sensitive to loud noises. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local veterinarian about how to keep dogs safe and feel more secure during patriotic celebrations.

I know the 4th of July for pet owners and sometimes be very challenging. Tell us about what pet owners should know.

“They’re with fireworks, a lot of animals, cats, dogs are definitely scared of the loud fireworks, the noises, and so I always recommend to make sure that our pets are safe, keep them indoors, make sure they’re not able to get out of the fence and, you know, they do like to run away whenever they hear those loud noises,” Dr. Amber Love said. “They want to find somewhere safe and kind of cower down. So I encourage all pet owners to make sure their pets are inside for this event.”

You want to have them find a safe spot, a place they feel safe, but I know vets, you know today have some things they can help out. The dogs and cats with.”

“So there’s things called a Thundershirt that you can get from the pet store,” Love said. “That is something that just kind of makes them feel a little bit comfortable like you’re hugging them tight because it does fit tightly around their chest. There’s also different medications that we can also prescribe that help just kind of take the edge off and relax them so they’re not so anxious and painting and just pacing the house. So I do. I do encourage if your pet is terrified of Fireworks to go ahead and contact your veterinarian so we can get some medicine up for them.”

Is it really dangerous? Can the pets become so scared it’s, you know, it actually hurt?

“So the biggest thing is they want to run and that’s when we get in trouble,” Love said. “That’s whenever they get hit by a car. They get lost, things like that. We do. And they, you know, they stress really bad. So then they can get stressful, right, as they’re vomiting and diarrhea, things like that. So I do encourage everyone to keep a close eye on their pets. Just because it usually with thunderstorms and fireworks, that’s when we’re going to see the most you know pets get hit. By a car or lost or something of that nature.”

