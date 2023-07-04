Joi Hubbard selected to participate in Jennie Finch Classic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Earlier in 2023 Knights guard Joi Hubbard helped lead Deerfield-Windsor to a GIAA basketball state championship. What if I told you her hoop skills wasn’t the talent she’s most known for? There’s no doubt Hubbard gets down on the hardwood but where she really shines is on the diamond. Now Hubbard will get to represent Albany in the Jenny Finch Classic held during the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

The Players Alliance is honoring Toni Stone who was the first woman to ever play professional baseball as a regular. She was a member of the negro leagues Indianapolis Clowns. The Alliance put together a team with some of the best softball players in the country. Hubbard was selected as one of 14 young women on the squad. Two time Olympian Natasha Watley and professional softball player and MLB analyst AJ Andrews serve as mentors to the team.

The Classic runs July 6-10 leading up to the MLB all star game.

