Daily showers and thunderstorms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overall a fairly calm but hot and humid Independence Day. Through the afternoon scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moved across portions of SGA. Most ended early evening. As a slow-moving front slide south, a few showers may develop otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and muggy through the evening which looks good for evening fireworks.

Rain chances are likely the rest of the week as the weather pattern shifts to more summertime which brings daily chances of rain and storms. Hot but seasonal with highs low-mid 90s and humid with feels like readings around 100°+. These conditions hold through the weekend into next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.