Clinch Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of card scams at local businesses

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about fake charges being made using credit/debit cards used at local businesses.

According to a release, employees of local businesses have taken photos of peoples’ credit and debit card numbers to use them.

If you see any unauthorized purchases from Clinch County businesses or unknown transfers to a CaspApp account, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316.

