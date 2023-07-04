7-year-old in severe condition after hit-and-run incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a child in the 1500 block of N. Maple Street on Monday.

According to officials, a 7-year-old female was struck by a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by a 16-year-old female. The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Witnesses said a group of children were crossing the road when the 7-year-old was hit.

The driver later returned to the scene after she went home and told the owner what happened.

Charges are pending for the driver.

Officials say the child is in severe condition at this time. Updates will be provided once new information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

