7-year-old in severe condition after hit-and-run incident

The 7-year-old was crossing the road with a group of children when she was struck.
The 7-year-old was crossing the road with a group of children when she was struck.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a child in the 1500 block of N. Maple Street on Monday.

According to officials, a 7-year-old female was struck by a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by a 16-year-old female. The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Witnesses said a group of children were crossing the road when the 7-year-old was hit.

The driver later returned to the scene after she went home and told the owner what happened.

Charges are pending for the driver.

Officials say the child is in severe condition at this time. Updates will be provided once new information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

