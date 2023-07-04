31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County

Ask the Expert
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Over two dozen cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree Saturday afternoon.

The Gardner family operates a farm in the Berlin Community in Cullman County and say 31 of their cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree where the cows were huddled under.

The estimated loss of the cows is between $25,000-$30,000 because the meat is not salvageable, according to the farmers.

The Gardners say they have 16 cows left that were not injured in Saturday’s storm.

As for how this could happen, I spoke with WBRC meteorologist Fred Hunter to learn more about the science behind the strike.

“50,000 degrees Fahrenheit that will literally cook the sap in the tree. Now obviously the sap runs down, runs in to the roots, it is a conductor, the cows are near the trees and unfortunately they get electrocuted,” said Hunter.

This perhaps also a reminder of mother nature’s ferocity. If you find yourself outside during a big storm, try and get indoors immediately and when you seek shelter, don’t do it under tall objects as they are much more likely to be struck.

We are working to get more details and will provide updates on this story as they become available.

