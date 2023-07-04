Ask the Expert
2 wrecks result in fatalities on Sunday

Webb’s mother was driving the car that also contained his wife. His mother was reportedly...
Webb's mother was driving the car that also contained his wife. His mother was reportedly driving on Nelms Road and trying to cross the highway.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two deadly crashes happened just hours from each other on Sunday.

The first crash happened in the 500 block of Newton Road at around 4:46 p.m. Richard Poitevint, 66, the driver of a black Mini Cooper with the hood down was stranded in the roadway and was unable to move the car.

The car was then struck by a red Chevrolet Impala. The driver of the Impala told officials that they were temporarily distracted and did not see the Mini Cooper until the last minute.

The driver is not facing any charges.

The second crash happened at the intersection of Nelms Road and the Liberty Expressway at around 9:15 p.m.

A Toyota RAV4 was driven by the wife of the deceased Carrie Webb and was traveling east on Nelms Road and trying to cross the Liberty Expressway when a Dodge Journey hit it.

Carrie reportedly did not see the car when she went to cross the highway. The Dodge proceeded to hit the Toyota on its driver’s side.

According to officials, Derek Webb, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was pronounced deceased while being transported to the Phoebe Putney emergency room.

Carrie was given a citation for failure to yield before entering a highway.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

