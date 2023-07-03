Ask the Expert
Storms Are Back - Hot Weather Subsides

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Both days this weekend we reached the upper 90s. Yesterday in Albany we got to 97° with a high heat index value closer to 110°.

Today we relax the heat a little bit, but temperatures will still get into the mid and in some spots upper 90s. The heat ridge has broken down a little bit and upcoming this week there will be more chances for showers and storms. When they form, they will be slow moving and longer lasting. This week’s lows will trend to about average. They will be in the mid 70s with the coolest spots still not getting below 70.

A scattering of showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow. Mid level winds are from the west so earlier storms will form further west and move east. I am watching a boundary that could focus storms along HWY 280, The bulk of the activity lingers off to the East Coast.

Tomorrow’s fireworks plans should be fine for most, but there will be showers and storms in the area past sunset. This is not the warmest time of year yet. Our average high is 93°. We will barely be above that this week. Heat index values get to 100° for most days. If you get a shower or storm earlier, it may limit your actual high temperature.

The heat comes back stronger next week. Temperatures could get similar to what they were this past weekend. We could also see triple digits, but it’s too early to tell.

Tropics

No Nnew developments expected over the next week. We are still above normal with our activity by a full month.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

